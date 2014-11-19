Eli Manning, Michael Vick face scrutiny amidst tough season

Vick will start Sunday for the third time as a Jet, at Buffalo, after replacing a turnover-ridden Smith in the team's Week 8 loss to the Bills. Vick, 1-1 as a starter this season, has made an impact: His 67-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Graham against the Steelers in Week 10 is the Jets' longest scoring pass this year. In that home upset of Pittsburgh and in the Jets' Week 9 loss at Kansas City, Vick recorded passer ratings of more than 100. He became only the third quarterback in Jets history to record a 100-plus passer rating in their first two starts, joining Chad Pennington (2002) and Boomer Esiason (1993).