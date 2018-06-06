Eli Manning 'loves' getting to throw downfield more

In 2017, Manning averaged 5.51 air yards per pass, via Next Gen Stats, the fourth-lowest among qualifying players. Manning also ranked in the bottom 10 in longest air distance (46.2) and longest air distance yards (35.07). The Giants' pass offense was an inefficient mess, especially without Beckham. Manning finished 2017 with a 5.7 adjusted yards gained per pass attempt, 26th in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.