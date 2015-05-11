Eli Manning: I'm not glad to see Tom Brady suspended

Eli Manning has played a pivotal role in two of the lowest moments of Tom Brady's career. The Giants quarterback takes no pleasure in Brady's current misfortune.
"Tom has been a friend of mine," Manning said Monday, according to the New York Post. "I don't like to see anyone get suspended. ... In no way am I glad to see this happen."
On Monday, the NFL announced that the Patriots quarterback has been suspended the first four games of the 2015 season for conduct detrimental to the league. Independent investigator Ted Wells, in a report submitted to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, connected Brady to the Patriots' use of under-inflated footballs in January's AFC Championship Game.
Manning called the NFL's punishment -- which included the Brady ban, forfeiture of first- and fourth-round draft picks and a $1 million fine -- "a pretty big statement."
"If someone's breaking the rules I understand you're gonna get punished for it," said Manning, who toppled Brady's Patriots in two Super Bowls.
Interestingly, Manning explained that he experimented with a slightly deflated football after the Patriots' scandal exploded in January. Manning said there is a "noticeable difference" in grip.
The Giants and Patriots will square off this season, the first matchup between the teams since Manning led New York to a comeback win in Super Bowl XLVI. Unfortunately for the Giants, they'll get the Pats in Week 10, five weeks after Brady is scheduled to return from his suspension.
