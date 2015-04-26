Eli Manning: I'm fine playing 2015 without new deal

"I've known a lot of people who have gone into their last year, my brother went into the last year of his contract twice, and that's just part of it," Manning said Sunday via Newsday. "I look at it as, hey, I signed a six-year contract and I never once mentioned the contract to them or anything, or tried to get extended. I'm going to play out those six years and hopefully my play and the success of the team will dictate the future of me being in New York."