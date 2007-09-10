Eli Manning has separated shoulder, expected to miss playing time

NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a separated shoulder and is expected to miss at least the next two games.
The Giants, however, would not confirm the shoulder separation. Manning called his injury a bruised shoulder. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said it was sprained. The Giants public relations staff labeled it a bruised acromioclavicular (AC) joint.
Coughlin said in his Monday press conference that Manning is day-to-day.
If Manning can't play, backup Jared Lorenzen would likely start in his place. Anthony Wright is the Giants' third-string quarterback.
"Right now it would be Lorenzen," Coughlin said, "but I'm not ruling anything out. Nothing in, nothing out."
"Everything is probably as good as it can be from the test results," Manning said. "It's just a matter of when do you have the strength and when do you feel you can throw it full strength, and you'll be out there playing."
The Giants got some good news on Monday. The team said that former Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora only irritated the cartilage in his left knee on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day.
Halfback Brandon Jacobs, however, is expected to miss three to five weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, Schefter reports.
Manning, who has started 42 straight regular-season and playoff games for the Giants dating to 2004, said he wasn't in a lot of pain on Monday evening. He even joked with reporters. He said he brushed his teeth with his right hand, started his car with his right hand and then stuck out his right hand and shook hands with one reporter.
Walking off the field on Sunday night after the 45-35 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas, Manning only stuck out his left hand to greet opponents.
For effect on Monday, Manning even grabbed a pair of shorts hanging in his locker and lifted them three times in a weightlifting move.
Information from The Associated Press was included in this report