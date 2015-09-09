Eli Manning, Giants make progress on new deal

Over the last few months, we've heard Manning's agent make reference to some of the additional values the quarterback brings to the table. Roethlisberger and Rivers do not have to play in New York and don't have to handle the same massive media responsibilities that Manning does. Neither Rivers nor Roethlisberger will be single-handedly charged with trying to rescue a sinking ship or potentially bridge the gap between Tom Coughlin and the team's next head coach, either.