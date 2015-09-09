Around the NFL

Eli Manning, Giants make progress on new deal

Published: Sep 09, 2015 at 05:36 AM

Giants quarterback Eli Manning is closing on a new deal.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that significant progress has been made on a long-term extension, per sources informed of the negotiations, and there is optimism on both sides that a new deal could be reached by Sunday, when the Giantsopen the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The timing is not a coincidence. Earlier this week, Manning professed his desire to ink a deal before the start of the season.

"I'm not a big fan of contract negotiations during the season," Manning said on WFAN on Tuesday morning, via the New York Daily News. "I'm hoping if this thing is gonna get done, it's gonna get done quickly."

As Rapoport noted earlier this summer, Manning had hoped to work something out before or during the team's training camp. That obviously did not happen despite the fact that both of Manning's 2004 draft contemporaries, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, struck brand-new mega-extensions this season.

Now, the only question is whether or not Manning will top either of those deals.

Over the last few months, we've heard Manning's agent make reference to some of the additional values the quarterback brings to the table. Roethlisberger and Rivers do not have to play in New York and don't have to handle the same massive media responsibilities that Manning does. Neither Rivers nor Roethlisberger will be single-handedly charged with trying to rescue a sinking ship or potentially bridge the gap between Tom Coughlin and the team's next head coach, either.

Whenever this deal comes down, it will be hefty. Assuming Manning plays well under McAdoo for a second straight season, it had better get done before the opener on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

