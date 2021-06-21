Around the NFL

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Published: Jun 21, 2021 at 02:37 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Eli Manning is back with the New York Giants organization in an official capacity.

The team announced the two-time Super Bowl MVP would participate in business operations and fan engagement roles.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," team president and CEO John Mara said in a statement. "Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," Chairman and EVP Steve Tisch added. "Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

In addition to hiring Manning to the front office, Big Blue announced it would retire the QB's No. 10 and induct him into the Giants Ring of Honor on Sept. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

"It's a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling," Manning said. "I don't know what the emotions will be that day. I know they'll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it's going to be special. I think it's an opportunity for me to thank everybody here - teammates, coaches and the organization - for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success. It'll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration."

