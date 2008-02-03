Eli keeps Super Bowl MVP award in family

Considering how Eli performed on the final drive, he just might demand the lion's share. Starting from his own 17 with 2:39 left, Manning hooked up twice with Amani Toomer, the second leaving the Giants facing a fourth-and-inches. After Brandon Jacobs plowed his way to a first down up the middle, Manning showed some surprising footwork by escaping the New England rush and scrambling for five yards. Turns out that was just the prelude.