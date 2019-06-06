Eli driven to win, not by QB Daniel Jones' presence

With each on-field session throughout organized team activities and now mandatory minicamp, the buzz surrounding New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has gained momentum.
Jones turned heads Tuesday when he ran a run-pass-option play, read the defense, and then took off around the end to score a touchdown during team drills.
While the rookie signal-caller has flashed in practices, starting quarterback Eli Manning quietly goes about his business while emphasizing he is not driven by Jones' presence.
"I mean, I think you're driven just because it's football and you got a job to do and you want to win games," Manning told reporters, via the Giants' official website. "That's what drives you is you're going out there and winning.
"You work hard to do that and you deserve to win games and for the team to win games. I think that's what's driving you to work hard in the offseason and compete every day at practice."
While Manning might appear willing to downplay any perceived competition between incumbent and heir-apparent, the local media will be sure to keep it alive.
Some media members are charting passes of both quarterbacks during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills, but it is important to keep in mind the players are going through the install period of the offseason workout program. Players are also in shells -- typically helmet and shorts -- and contact is prohibited.
The biggest test will come during training camp when the pads come on, and then followed by action in preseason games.
As the clear starter in the final year of his contract, Manning's appearances during the exhibition slate of the offseason will likely be limited. Jones, though, should get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do against live competition.
In the meantime, Manning said his mindset during practices remains the same. The veteran signal-caller is focused on doing his job and making plays, while helping out the others around him, including Jones.
"That's what you're trying to do," Manning told reporters. "Every day at practice, got to make good decisions, make the plays that are there to be made, be focused and ready to do that. And also help out everybody else in the quarterback room, receiver room -- everybody -- to get everyone else prepared to play as well."