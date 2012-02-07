 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Eli, Coughlin riding high on legacy roller coaster

Published: Feb 07, 2012 at 07:07 AM

Legacies are a funny thing. We write them in stone when they should be in pencil.

What if one play goes a different way, say Wes Welker catches Tom Brady's pass late in the fourth quarter on Sunday? I'm writing a column about how Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history and Brady is its best quarterback. But Welker dropped it. So it's not about that.

Darlington: Mr. Cool

Jeff Darlington marvels at Eli Manning, who continues to build his legacy by flourishing in the biggest spots. **More ...**

Instead, it's about the new best quarterback in the NFL, and its new best coach. See what I mean about pencil? Eli Manning first.

Heading into the 2011 season, who were the top five quarterbacks in the NFL? Your list probably would have gone something like this:

1) Brady
2) Peyton
3) Rodgers
4) Roethlisberger
5) Brees

Eli? Forget it. Eli would have been a periphery top-10 QB -- maybe -- even though he claimed he was elite. Top-five Eli is now Top Gun Eli. At this very moment, he's the best. And you can't even argue it. Twice, he's led final-minute drives to win Super Bowls. He's a prolific passer -- having just missed the 5,000-yard barrier in the regular season -- with the rings to back it up. He leaps past everyone who's won one Super Bowl, and he jumps over Roethlisberger because, let's be honest, beating Bill Belichick twice is a tad more impressive than defeating Seattle and Arizona. And he's ahead of Brady because, even though Brady has three rings, he hasn't won since Spygate and twice has lost to Eli head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy.

But wait, detractors will say: "Eli? He just gets lucky. He throws the ball up and sometimes it's a duck and his receivers make plays to get it."

Well, not really. You can only play the "lucky" card for so long. Hey, I played it for a great while with Eli, but now you have to give him credit. When you've been doing it as long as he has, it's who he is. I remember when Chad Pennington was the Jets QB, how all I would hear is how frustrated fans of other teams got because he had no arm but still found a way to get the ball to his receivers. But the thing with Pennington was, he was so smart that he knew where the ball had to be before anyone else did. So despite his weak arm, he was successful. Eli's the same way. Except he's much better. He gets the Giants into the right formations at the line every time, and he's acutely aware of ball placement. Let's take the Mario Manningham catch as an example.

We've spent a lot of time the last day or so talking about what a great catch it was, how Manningham got his feet down and cleanly corralled the ball, and all of that is true. Yet, you can still hear the undertone of fans yelling how lucky Eli was that it was caught between two defenders. OK. Just what did Eli do on that play? He put it in a perfect spot, and threw it early enough so the safety wouldn't be able to get over in time to make a play on the ball. It was a typical Eli throw: On the surface it looked dicey, but it was actually genius. We said the same thing about Peyton when he came into the league. His ball wobbled, his feet were a little too happy. But a Hall of Fame career later, we believe. Believe in Eli (... as Deion would sing).

For Tom Coughlin, it's easier to say he's the best coach in the game, and he's going to the Hall of Fame. Don't forget, before he won two Super Bowls, he took an expansion team in Jacksonville to the playoffs year in and year out, making an AFC title game in the Jaguars' second year of existence. Coughlin surpasses Belichick because he's upset him twice. That's something for a guy we thought was on the chopping block a couple months ago.

Coughlin is old school, and his style can grate on you as a player, but he gets the necessary players to buy in. How? He makes sure he has enough team leaders spreading his message, so things don't get out of control. And it's also about the Giants' philosophy. They don't go after free agents. They don't have to because they draft extremely well every year. Nearly everyone is homegrown. So no one has anything else to compare it to. Sure, you can hear stories from other players in the league, but when all you know are the ways of Coughlin, and you know his style can win the Super Bowl, you fall in line. Coughlin's almost like Bill Parcells, in reverse: Parcells won and then built programs; Coughlin built a program and then won. It always takes longer for a coach to get to Canton than it does a player, but it'll happen.

All because Welker just couldn't hang on to the ball.

Jason Smith writes fantasy and other pith daily for NFL.com. Talk to him on Twitter @howaboutafresca. He only asks you never bring up when the Jets play poorly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.
news

NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Texans hit on franchise cornerstones; Jags, Titans boost O-line

The Texans couldn't have done much better with their rookie class, snagging QB C.J Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. How did their divisional rivals fare? Chad Reuter grades every rookie class in the AFC South.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs cement dynasty in Super Bowl LVIII; what's next for 49ers?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reinforced their dominance by hoisting another Lombardi Trophy. With the 2023 NFL season now officially in the books, how does the rest of the league shake out? Eric Edholm provides his post-Super Bowl Power Rankings.
news

NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Rashee Rice stars for Chiefs; Raiders' crop shows potential

How big of a role did 2023 draft picks play in the Chiefs' run to a second straight title? Who showed promise for the Raiders in Year 1? Chad Reuter grades each AFC West team's rookie class.
news

Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Patriots deal for Justin Fields in one of five first-round trades

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a three-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including a deal that sends Bears QB Justin Fields to the Patriots.
news

Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Giants snag Michigan WR Roman Wilson in Round 3

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a three-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Giants will add a playmaker at receiver early in Round 3.
news

Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Vikings trade up for QB Bo Nix in Round 2

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a three-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Vikings will make a splashy move to kick off Round 2.
news

Kyle Shanahan endures yet another gutting Super Bowl defeat as Chiefs top 49ers in overtime

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers once again came up just short of winning the Lombardi Trophy. Jeffri Chadiha discusses the head coach's painful familiarity with losing on the biggest stage -- this time to the now dynastic Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Kansas City Chiefs become true dynasty, as Patrick Mahomes' third title puts him on Tom Brady pace

With back-to-back Super Bowl titles and three Lombardi Trophies in the past five seasons, Kansas City is a bona fide dynasty. Judy Battista explores the Chiefs' most trying triumph yet, with Patrick Mahomes now hot in pursuit of Tom Brady.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set. Chad Reuter provides insights for the first 32 picks and identifies the top five needs for every team.
news

Is Kansas City the NFL's new Big Bad? How this Chiefs run mirrors the Patriots dynasty of yore

With the Chiefs aiming to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, is Kansas City the NFL's new Big Bad? Judy Battista explores the parallels between this incredible Chiefs run and the Patriots dynasty of yore.
news

Super Bowl LVIII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers?

Can Kansas City prevent Nick Bosa from wrecking the game? Will San Francisco find success through Brock Purdy's right arm? Do Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just own zone coverage? Next Gen Stats' Mike Band crunches the numbers on six crucial Super Bowl LVIII matchups. Who has the edge?