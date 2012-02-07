Eli, Coughlin riding high on legacy roller coaster

Well, not really. You can only play the "lucky" card for so long. Hey, I played it for a great while with Eli, but now you have to give him credit. When you've been doing it as long as he has, it's who he is. I remember when Chad Pennington was the Jets QB, how all I would hear is how frustrated fans of other teams got because he had no arm but still found a way to get the ball to his receivers. But the thing with Pennington was, he was so smart that he knew where the ball had to be before anyone else did. So despite his weak arm, he was successful. Eli's the same way. Except he's much better. He gets the Giants into the right formations at the line every time, and he's acutely aware of ball placement. Let's take the Mario Manningham catch as an example.