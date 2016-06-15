Around the NFL

Eleven takeaways from Wednesday's minicamps

Published: Jun 15, 2016
The second day of mandatory minicamp for 24 teams included one holdout ending, one major player getting released and plenty of wide receiver scuttlebutt. Here's what we learned:

  1. One day after announcing tackle Eugene Monroe was on the trade block, the Ravenscut the nine-year veteran Wednesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens and Giants were in trade talks before the release.

That makes the Giants strong candidates to eventually sign Monroe, and they could certainly use a competent starting tackle. Signing Monroe would likely mean first-round pick Ereck Flowers moves to the right side.

  1. One day after praising Geno Smith, Jets coach Todd Bowles put even more public pressure on missing in action starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. Bowles said the team has talked about adding another veteran quarterback if Fitzpatrick doesn't return. That's an indictment of the progress of youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, who might not be ready to assume a backup role behind Geno Smith. (And if you want to make a Jets fan sick, read the above sentence to him.)
  1. Bears coach John Fox announced Wednesday that receiver Marquess Wilson broke his left foot again and could miss the start of the regular season. Chicago has enviable depth to survive it with Alshon Jeffery, Kevin White and Eddie Royal atop the depth chart. NFL Media's Stacey Dales noted how fluid and physical White has looked at practice this offseason.
  1. Redskins first-round pick Josh Doctson missed all of minicamp with a nagging Achilles injury. It's not believed to be overly serious. Then again, that's what we heard while Kevin White missed practices all last offseason. While Doctson was on the sidelines, second-year slot man Jamison Crowder was one of the offseason standouts for the Redskins, according to ESPN.
  1. Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jonesended his brief holdout on Wednesday, saying that he no longer wanted to be a distraction for the team. He also said he'll show up on time for training camp despite his desire for a new contract -- which is welcome news for a secondary with plenty of questions.
  1. The agent for forgotten Dolphins No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan expects his client to be reinstated by training camp, and insists the Dolphins want him back.
  1. Buzzy rookie receiver Tajae Sharpe continues to get starter snaps in Tennessee. He's passed Justin Hunter and Dorial Green-Beckham on the depth chart, at least for now.

"He's right there right now, he could be our starter, he could be the starting X," receiver coach Bob Bratkowski said via ESPN.

Perhaps the Titans are just trying to motivate Green-Beckham, who is shaping up to be a boom or bust pick in fantasy leagues. (Not to mention reality.) His talent is obvious, yet he has raw receiver skills. The Titans seem to love these guys after Kenny Britt, Hunter and DGB.

  1. Another day, another article pumping up second-year receiver Jaelen Strong. Perhaps rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller won't keep Strong off the field after all.
  1. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon appears to be making a speedy recovery from knee surgery, cutting aggressively in team drills at Chargers minicamp.

"If you had seen him last Thursday do the conditioning part of the program in the offseason, you would have never known he was injured last year," coach Mike McCoy said.

  1. Second-year cornerback P.J. Williamshas been making noise for the Saints in practices after missing all of last season. That's welcoming news for a cornerback group that could be sneaky good with Delvin Breaux and Keenan Lewis.
  1. We leave you with Carson Wentz, ladies and gentleman. We're just happy he's safe:
