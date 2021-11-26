Around the NFL

'Electric' DeSean Jackson helps open up Raiders' offense in win over Cowboys

Published: Nov 26, 2021 at 08:39 AM
Kevin Patra

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ turns 35 years old next week. But the receiver can still fly and torture the Dallas Cowboys.

The new Las Vegas wideout scorched his old foe for a 56-yard catch-and-run on the Raiders' third play to kick off the 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving. Jackson used his speed to catch three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, and earned a couple of big defensive pass interference penalties as well. 

"S---, I didn't know he was 35," running back Josh Jacobs exclaimed after the win, via the team's official website. "He looks so effortless too! He just be gliding, that's crazy.

"That dude is electric. It's crazy, I had talked to him after the game last week and I had told him, 'Man, we have to find a way to get you the ball,' and just to see him come in and make big play after big play is definitely major."

Jackson's touchdown was his 34th career TD of 50-plus yards, the second-most in NFL history -- two behind Jerry Rice for most all-time. It was also his fourth career receiving TD of 50-plus yards at AT&T Stadium, tied with Dez Bryant and ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for the most such touchdowns in stadium history.

Jackson played just 25 total snaps in his first two games with the Raiders catching one pass for 38 yards that resulted in a fumble and rushing once for four yards. Thursday, the speedster got 39 of 77 offensive plays. The added speed element to the Raiders passing attack had been missing since the club released ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ following his arrest on a DUI resulting in a death charge.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said the Thanksgiving performance is a sign that Jackson is becoming comfortable in the Raiders offense.

"It's his third weekend playing with us, and I think the packages you saw come to fruition a little bit today," Bisaccia said. "The big thing was Derek (Carr) had a lot of time. I thought he stepped up in there today and made really incredible plays. ... But you can see DeSean hopefully getting more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do. ... One thing he can still do is run.

"It was fun to watch him. Even he made the comment he was excited to contribute today, and it was good for him, and it was good for us."

