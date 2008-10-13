Elam, Pittman among players to add off the fantasy waiver wire

Here's a quick look at 10 fantasy players to target off the waiver wire coming off of Week 6.
Bernard Berrian, WR, Minnesota: Berrian has been one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football over the past two weeks. In that time, he has recorded 11 catches for 241 yards with two touchdowns. Over the last four weeks, he is averaging 99.5 yards a game.
Kevin Curtis, WR, Philadelphia: Curtis practiced for much of the week but was declared inactive against San Francisco. Still, he should return to action after the Eagles' bye in Week 7 and should be a useful asset. Add him and stash him now if you have room on your current roster.
2008 statistics:
Att: 53
Yards: 271
TDs: 1
Warrick Dunn, RB, Tampa Bay:Fantasy leaguers don't need another backfield committee, but it looks like one more exists in Tampa Bay. Dunn had 22 carries and rushed for 115 yards on Sunday. In an ever-increasing role, he now has 49 carries over the last three weeks. Meanwhile, Earnest Graham's fantasy value has taken a slight hit.
Jason Elam, PK, Atlanta: Why do you still have Phil Dawson or Neil Rackers as your starting kicker? Elam entered this weekend as a top-5 kicker based on fantasy points on NFL.com, and that was before he kicked five field goals (29, 48, 32, 41, 48) against Chicago.
Devin Hester, WR, Chicago: Hester is coming into his own as a wide receiver, which was evident in his six-catch, 87-yard performance against Atlanta. His number of receptions has increased in each of the past three weeks, and Hester has also scored two touchdowns in that time.
Rudi Johnson, RB, Detroit: Kevin Smith totaled 73 scrimmage yards in the first half against Minnesota, but he didn't see a touch in the second half due to a shoulder injury. If the ailment is serious, Johnson could pick up the lion's share of carries against Houston in Week 7.
Michael Pittman, RB, Denver: I had Pittman as an add 'em in my fantasy blog last week, but he's still a free agent in 20 percent of NFL.com leagues. In subbing for the injured Selvin Young on Sunday, he posted some nice numbers and has become the clear-cut best fantasy back in a Broncos uniform. We'll see if that translates into an increased role when Young returns.
Dominic Rhodes, RB, Indianapolis: Rhodes rushed for 73 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown in the absence of Joseph Addai, who missed much of Sunday's game with an injured hamstring. Although coach Tony Dungy said he thought Addai would be OK, hamstring issues can be problematic, so Rhodes could see additional work in Week 7.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta: It's time to drink the Kool-Aid on Ryan, who looked nothing like a rookie against Chicago. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown in a 22-20 win. He's not a fantasy starter, but Ryan has become a viable reserve in larger formats.
Matt Schaub, QB, Houston: Schaub has now had two impressive fantasy performances in a row, so it's time to give him some attention off the waiver wire. He's a free agent in close to 30 percent of NFL.com leagues and faces a vulnerable Detroit defense in Week 7.
