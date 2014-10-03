EJ Manuel benching underscores NFL's flawed approach to QBs

1) Don't blame Tom Brady ... yet: After the Monday Night Massacre in Kansas City, I asked a number of trusted personnel folks about what they were seeing with the New England Patriots' 29th-ranked offense. I couldn't find one guy who laid the blame at the feet of the quarterback. The best characterization of the situation came from a scout who said New England -- long armed with Brady as its margin for error -- had built a unit begging for a 30-year-old version of No. 12 to bail it out, while the 37-year-old model is more than within his rights to be asking for a heck of a lot more help. Another evaluator, this one an AFC personnel executive, said, "You can mask a couple of problems, but when it comes to protection and you are a pocket QB, those problems can be hard to overcome. And the receivers have to get open, but there's no deep threat there, and without the vertical element, the defense can play tighter." So in a nutshell, the protection problem means the ball has to come out quicker, and without a deep threat, the defense can take away shorter routes and create the extra second it takes to get a hit on the passer. Add it up, and the Patriots' offense is in a position it's been in for short stretches in the past: forced to hope Brady can again make wine out of water. It's hard to doubt him, or Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, based on their collective track record. But this won't be easy.