Eisen joins NFL GameDay Morning, debuts weekly podcast

The face of NFL Network signs a new long-term deal
Rich Eisen, who seven years ago welcomed viewers to NFL Network, has renewed his deal to continue as the host of NFL Total Access, NFL specials and add a new role as host of NFL GameDay Morning.
Eisen is also adding to his responsibilities as he debuts a new weekly podcast on NFL.com. The Rich Eisen Podcast is the first podcast for the official website of the NFL.
"Rich has been an important contributor to the success of NFL Network since its launch," said Steve Bornstein, NFL Network President and CEO. "Fans will now wake up to Rich on Sunday mornings on our pregame show and for the first time, listen to him in a new role when he hosts a weekly podcast on NFL.com."
"Talking about football 365-days-a-year for seven years has been a dream come true, but even with all the great platforms NFL Network has afforded me I never imagined I would one day get to talk football 24/7 too," said Eisen. "At what time does NFL GameDay Morning start again?"
NFL Network built its name with Rich Eisen and since then, Rich has been a familiar and trusted voice in the homes of NFL fans, whether hosting from the sidelines of the Super Bowl for NFL Total Access or from Radio City Music Hall at the NFL Draft.
Rich now also will be featured on NFL.com with his own weekly podcast show where he will interview guests from all fields to talk football and a wide range of topics.
"I'm excited about launching the first-ever podcast for the NFL and NFL.com," Eisen added. "The free-form chats on football and pop culture with some of the best personalities in the NFL and celebrities who love the game is something fans will enjoy. Plus, I think The Rich Eisen Podcast has been modestly titled."
Known for his wit and intelligence, Eisen hosts NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL GameDay Highlights, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft, NFL Kickoff as well Thursday Night Football's pregame, halftime and postgame shows.
In August 2009, Eisen served as emcee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, where the 2009 class included fellow NFL Network analyst Rod Woodson.
Eisen was twice nominated for a Sports Emmy as outstanding studio host for his work on NFL Total Access. In 2007, Eisen penned Total Access: A Journey to the Center of the NFL Universe about his experiences as host for NFL Network.
