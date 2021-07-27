Eighty-five percent of NFL players have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Report date has arrived for NFL clubs, and the league is compiling rather impressive numbers when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of the league's players have received at least one shot, and 14 of the NFL's 32 clubs have vaccination rates over 90 percent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The numbers reflect a significant effort on the part of NFL teams, especially in the final weeks before the start of training camp. As of Friday, 80 percent of the league's players had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while nine teams had broken the 90 percent threshold, meaning a sizable portion of the league's clubs have been working to get players vaccinated as they arrive for camp.