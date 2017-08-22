Eight teams have had same QB for at least 10 seasons

As I watched Monday night's preseason affair between the Giants and Browns (you can't say I'm not a pro), I found myself appreciating the enduring grace of one Eli Manning.
You want to start a spirited debate? Come down hard on one side or the other on Eli's Hall of Fame candidacy. It gets the people going. Less debate is necessary on the subject of Manning's durability.
The Giants landed Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft and haven't had to worry about the quarterback position since. Manning has never missed a game since taking over the starting job midway through his rookie season. If he stays upright in 2017, he will have played in 215 consecutive regular-season games -- fifth all-time on the league's ironman rankings. He'll hopscotch big bro Peyton (208) in November. Brett Favre, No. 1 on this list, will be the only quarterback ahead of Eli.
Manning's aforementioned opponent on Monday night represents the dark opposite end of the spectrum. Cleveland's inability to locate a franchise passer has doomed their post-1999 existence. Either Brock Osweiler or rookie Deshone Kizer will start in Week 1. And when that individual steps into the huddle, he will become the 35th different starting quarterback the Browns have turned to since Eli's rookie season. Thirty. Five.
Not surprisingly, teams with a long-term solution behind center in this league tend to prosper. For the first time in NFL history, eight teams will be going into this season with the same starting quarterback for at least their 10th straight season.
Perhaps Osweiler or Kizer -- OK, Kizer -- can be the guy who finally provides Cleveland with stability at the game's most vital position. Without it, you are doomed to perennial also-ran status. History is instructive, my friends.