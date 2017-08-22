Eight teams have had same QB for at least 10 seasons

The Giants landed Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft and haven't had to worry about the quarterback position since. Manning has never missed a game since taking over the starting job midway through his rookie season. If he stays upright in 2017, he will have played in 215 consecutive regular-season games -- fifth all-time on the league's ironman rankings. He'll hopscotch big bro Peyton (208) in November. Brett Favre, No. 1 on this list, will be the only quarterback ahead of Eli.