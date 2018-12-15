Eight takeaways from Saturday's NFL games

Hopkins showed off his speed on a 45-yard touchdown catch when he streaked down the middle of the field and split the defense, and displayed his tremendous hands on a 14-yard circus grab in the end zone. On the game-winning touchdown, Hopkins said "it was hard to run out there" after he rolled his ankle on the first play of the drive. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Alfred Blue carried him off the field after the touchdown, but Watson said he didn't believe Hopkins was banged up, just worthy of being carried off. During the game, Hopkins became the second-youngest player (26 years, six months, nine days) in NFL history to reach 500 career receptions, trailing Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who accomplished the feat at 26 years, 192 days. The sixth-year pro made his first All-Pro team in 2017 and is well on the way to do it again given he's already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark as one of the NFL's top wideouts.