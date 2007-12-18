Eight Patriots selected to play in Pro Bowl

Brady and receiver Randy Moss, who have hooked up for 19 touchdowns this season, were the team's top players voted to the squad by a combination of fans, players and coaches.
Three of the linemen who protect Brady -- Matt Light, Dan Koppen and Logan Mankins -- also were named to the AFC's roster for the game, which will be played in Honolulu on Feb. 10.
On defense, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, linebacker Mike Vrabel and cornerback Asante Samuel were named to the roster.
All except Koppen were named starters.
The San Diego Chargers also had eight players chosen for the AFC squad, while the Dallas Cowboys led all NFL teams with 11 players selected to the NFC team.
Light was named an all-star for the second time, while all the other Patriots players are first-time selections.
Samuel has six interceptions this season, after leading the NFL with 10 last season. Vrabel, an 11-year veteran, leads the team and is second in the AFC in sacks this season with 9.5.
