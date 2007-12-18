Eight Patriots selected to play in Pro Bowl

Published: Dec 18, 2007 at 01:30 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady's chase for NFL records and New England's quest for perfection has earned the Patriots quarterback and seven of his teammates spots on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

Brady and receiver Randy Moss, who have hooked up for 19 touchdowns this season, were the team's top players voted to the squad by a combination of fans, players and coaches.

Three of the linemen who protect Brady -- Matt Light, Dan Koppen and Logan Mankins -- also were named to the AFC's roster for the game, which will be played in Honolulu on Feb. 10.

On defense, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, linebacker Mike Vrabel and cornerback Asante Samuel were named to the roster.

All except Koppen were named starters.

The San Diego Chargers also had eight players chosen for the AFC squad, while the Dallas Cowboys led all NFL teams with 11 players selected to the NFC team.

Brady, selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time, has thrown for 4,235 yards, 45 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading the Patriots to a 14-0 start.

Moss earned his sixth career Pro Bowl selection in his first season with New England. After two subpar seasons with the Raiders, he has 87 receptions for 1,343 yards so far this year.

Light was named an all-star for the second time, while all the other Patriots players are first-time selections.

Samuel has six interceptions this season, after leading the NFL with 10 last season. Vrabel, an 11-year veteran, leads the team and is second in the AFC in sacks this season with 9.5.

The last time eight Patriots were selected for the Pro Bowl was 1985. Last year, just two members of the team were selected, Light and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

