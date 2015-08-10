Eight Hall of Fame game fantasy football takeaways

4.*With Adrian Peterson sitting out, we were treated to a dystopian hypothetical of what this offense would look like in the event of an injury to No. 28.*Jerick McKinnon flashed some excellent natural ability in the open field with a 13-yard reception on the Vikings first play. He impressed us last year with a quick transition from college option quarterback to NFL running back as a rookie. McKinnon is a longshot to have standalone value, but he's one of the highest upside handcuffs in the league. Provided you're into that sort of thing. Of course, the Vikings also made sure to sprinkle in a little Matt Asiata action with the second team offense. An often-used punchline in fantasy circles, Asiata looked good in his chances, taking six carries for 30 yards. On multiple occasions, the big man made multiple defenders miss. We like McKinnon's long-term outlook and potential, but this will remain a committee situation if a Peterson injury ever sends the fantasy world into a post-apocalyptic panic.