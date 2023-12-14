Eight finalists announced for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW YORK -- The eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

"I have enjoyed the process of learning about the men that have been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award," said NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald. "Each nominee has displayed the character of Mr. Rooney's legacy. The award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field."