Eight finalists announced for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW YORK -- The eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are defensive end Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas), linebacker Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), linebacker C.J. Mosley (New York Jets) and guard Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore) in the AFC, and safety Budda Baker (Arizona), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco), quarterback Dak Prescott (Dallas) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (Seattle) in the NFC.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.
"I have enjoyed the process of learning about the men that have been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award," said NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald. "Each nominee has displayed the character of Mr. Rooney's legacy. The award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field."
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.
2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalists
|NOMINEE
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|S Budda Baker
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFC
|DE Maxx Crosby
|Las Vegas Raiders
|AFC
|FB Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco 49ers
|NFC
|LB Khalil Mack
|Los Angeles Chargers
|AFC
|LB C.J. Mosley
|New York Jets
|AFC
|QB Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFC
|LB Bobby Wagner
|Seattle Seahawks
|NFC
|G Kevin Zeitler
|Baltimore Ravens
|AFC
Juszczyk is a finalist for the award for the fourth-consecutive season while Crosby has been named a finalist for the second-consecutive year.
The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players and will be announced as part of NFL Honors. From the eight finalists, each team's players submitted a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Previous Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
|WINNERS
|TEAM
|YEAR
|DT Calais Campbell
|Baltimore Ravens
|2022
|WR Matthew Slater
|New England Patriots
|2021
|QB Teddy Bridgewater
|Carolina Panthers
|2020
|RB Adrian Peterson
|Washington
|2019
|QB Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|2018
|LB Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|2017
|RB Frank Gore
|Indianapolis Colts
|2016
|CB Charles Woodson
|Oakland Raiders
|2015
|WR Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals
|2014