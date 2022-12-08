Eight finalists announced for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Published: Dec 08, 2022 at 11:36 AM
The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The finalists, featuring four players from each conference, are defensive end Calais Campbell (Baltimore), running back Nick Chubb (Cleveland), defensive end Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas) and defensive end Jerry Hughes (Houston) in the AFC, and linebacker Lavonte David (Tampa Bay), running back Dalvin Cook (Minnesota), running back Aaron Jones (Green Bay) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco) in the NFC.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists were listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

"It's been a pleasure to read and learn about this year's nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award who are displaying the characteristics of his legacy and truly showing what it means to continue to live it out," Dunn said. "The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field. These are qualities that I believe every NFL player should strive to achieve."

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

Juszczyk is a finalist for the award for the third consecutive season. David has been nominated for the award in each of the past five seasons.

The winner of the NFL Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players and will be announced as part of NFL Honors. From the eight finalists, each team's players submitted a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.​

