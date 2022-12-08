Eight finalists announced for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community selected the eight finalists from the 32 NFL club nominees. The panel is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler. The eight finalists were listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category.

"It's been a pleasure to read and learn about this year's nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award who are displaying the characteristics of his legacy and truly showing what it means to continue to live it out," Dunn said. "The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award represents teamwork, competitiveness, hard work and integrity, while on the field. These are qualities that I believe every NFL player should strive to achieve."

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.

Juszczyk is a finalist for the award for the third consecutive season. David has been nominated for the award in each of the past five seasons.