Eight finalists announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL announced Tuesday the eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The finalists feature four players from each conference: Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Colts defensive end Justin Houston, Patriots receiver Matthew Slater, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Eagles center Jason Kelce and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given to the player "who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," per the league.
"You try to think about the man who is representing the organization, their teammates and also what they are doing on the football field – the impact they are having," former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, one of four panelists who selected the finalists, said in a statement. "You want guys who display leadership, who go above and beyond, who think about their teammates before they think about themselves. It is always hard to narrow down the list of individuals for this award."
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr.