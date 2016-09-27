Eifert 'still working' through things; Vereen on IR

Tyler Eifert sounds like he'll be out at least one more week.
The Cincinnati Bengals' tight end said he's "still working though some things," per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Eifert talked about having "patience" and "trusting the process."
Eifert returned to practice last week after sitting out the start of the season with ankle injury. Coach Marvin Lewis termed Eifert "close" to returning, but the tight end's comments likely indicate his return to game action is at least another week away.
The Bengals desperately need Eifert's big-play ability back on the field, especially in the red zone. Cincinnati has converted just 3-of-10 red-zone drives into TDs this season.
Here are some other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:
- J.J. Wattre-injured his back during the Houston Texans' Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, via sources informed.
Watt is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, per Rapoport, perhaps even for the rest of the season.
- Sammy Watkins continues to deal with foot pain, but the Bills were very vague on their update regarding him. "We lean on our medical staff and if they clear him and say he's ready to go ... the one thing we know for sure is Sammy is a competitor and wants to play," general manager Doug Whaley said on WGR. "So if the medical staff says he's ready to go and there's no further damage or anything that can happen to his foot that will set him back for a long period of time then we're going to let him play because that's what he wants to do and helps us to keep on stacking these 'W's."
- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Dez Bryant still hasn't had an MRI on his injured knee, and that "maybe today" Bryant will get one.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed outside linebacker Trent Cole (back) on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.
- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster (chest), wide receiver Eli Rogers (turf toe) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee) are all "very questionable," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. Linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who suffered a puncture wound in his shin, appears to be fine.
- Jaguars offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum has cleared the concussion protocol and will return to practice Wednesday, the team announced.
- Redskins center Kory Lichtensteiger's calf injury landed him on injured reserve Tuesday. Safety DeAngelo Hall (ACL) was also placed on IR. As a result of the hole opening up on the offensive line, Washington worked out John Sullivan and has signed the veteran center, the team announced.
- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (thumb) is not expecting to miss any practice time. "I'm good," Ryan said Tuesday on his weekly radio show. "It just got banged up kind of in the pocket. I wanted to make sure so I threw a glove on there so I could have a good grip, but I feel good this morning. I'll be ready to go out to practice on Wednesday."
- The Bears have placed cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) on injured reserve. The team also announced they signed running back Joique Bell.
- The Panthers signed defensive tackle Kyle Love and safety Michael Griffin after placing defensive end Ryan Delaire (knee) on injured reserve and waiving safety Marcus Ball. Love will fill in for the injured defensive tackle Vernon Butler (high ankle sprain).