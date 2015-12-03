Eifert on the rocks? Bengals TE misses practice again

Cincinnati's playmaking tight end missed practice again on Thursday, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website, who called Eifert questionable "at best" for Sunday's showdown with the drifting Cleveland Browns.
Eifert has sat out all week after suffering a neck stinger in Sunday's win over the Rams. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team wanted to see how the third-year pass-catcher felt Thursday before deciding if he'll suit up Sunday. We might already have our answer.
Eifert has been a massive contributor on offense with a whopping 12 touchdowns, which leads all players at his position. His absence on Sunday would strip the Bengals (9-2) of a trusted red-zone target who cornerbacks can't seem to cover.
Against the Browns, though, Cincy is bound to move the ball at will. Cleveland's defense has operated as an open barn door, allowing runners and receivers to roam for chunk yardage and plenty of points. If there's a week for Eifert to take a breather, this is it.