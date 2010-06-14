Edwards signs tender with Vikings; rookie Triplett gets contract

Published: Jun 14, 2010 at 08:58 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards has signed his contract tender.

The Vikings announced the signing of the restricted free agent on their Web site Monday.

Edwards was given a first-round-level tender worth $2.5 million for one year, but he waited three months to sign it. Edwards has expressed frustration about losing unrestricted status in free agency, when the final year of the collective bargaining agreement began without a new deal in place.

The Vikings also signed fifth-round draft pick Nate Triplett, a linebacker from Minnesota.

They pared their roster by waiving six rookies: center Eddie Adamski, tackle Matt Hanson, running back James Johnson, wide receiver Aaron Rhea, cornerback Angelo Williams and tackle Marlon Winn.

