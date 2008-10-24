Edwards, Portis named FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Quarterback Trent Edwards of the Buffalo Bills and running back Clinton Portis of the Washington Redskins are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 19-20.
Edwards completed 25-of-30 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown in the Bills' 23-14 win over the San Diego Chargers.
Portis rushed for 175 yards and one touchdown on 27 attempts in the Redskins' 14-11 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Edwards and Portis were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Jeff Garcia of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Matt Schaub of the Houston Texans, and running backs Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams and LenDale White of the Tennessee Titans.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids USA coalitions in Buffalo and Washington to support pedestrian safety efforts. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children. This season, FedEx plans to surpass the $1 million mark in terms of charity donations they have made to deliver safe kids through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards program.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIII, FedEx plans to announce the 2008 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in Tampa Bay. FedEx will also make a special delivery for the Tampa Safe Kids chapter, as well as make a special donation in the winning players' names to Safe Kids USA.
FedEx, the premier global provider of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain management services, is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. Through the weekly FedEx Air and Ground awards, FedEx recognizes those NFL players who represent the same speed, precision and teamwork that their customers have come to expect from the full range of FedEx air, ground, freight and international shipping services, delivering safer kids in the process. With thousands of trucks out on the roads each day, FedEx is committed to improving pedestrian safety for children, by funding education programs and environmental improvements, from signage and crosswalks to pedestrian walkways near schools and playgrounds.
FedEx Air - Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground - Running Backs
Jackson rushed for three touchdowns and 160 yards on 25 attempts to lead the St. Louis Rams to a 34-14 upset over the Dallas Cowboys.
Garcia accumulated 310 passing yards, one touchdown and went 27-for-36 in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.
White rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the Titans' 34-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Schaub completed 26 of 31 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in Houston's 28-21 win over the Detroit Lions.
