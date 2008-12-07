Edwards' injury opens the door for Losman's first start since 2007

Published: Dec 07, 2008 at 08:28 AM

TORONTO -- J.P. Losman made his first start in more than a year in place of injured Trent Edwards on Sunday when the Bills hosted the Dolphins in kicking off their first of five annual regular-season games at Toronto.

Edwards, listed as the Bills' third quarterback, has been nursing a groin injury that sidelined him after the first half of a 10-3 loss to San Francisco last weekend. Losman took over and went 11-of-17 for 93 yards in his third appearance this season.

The second of Buffalo's two 2004 first-round draft picks, Losman hasn't started since a 36-17 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 25, 2007, after which he lost the No. 1 job for the second time last season to Edwards.

Losman is in the final year of his contract with Buffalo and is not expected to re-sign with the team. He also lost the stating job to journeyman Kelly Holcomb twice in 2005.

For Miami, left guard Andy Alleman made his first career start in place of Justin Smiley, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking his ankle in a 16-12 loss at St. Louis last week.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders' loss to Giants caps nightmare week in trying season, but 5-3 Las Vegas must move forward

In the wake of a horrific car crash caused by Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders lost to the lowly Giants on Sunday. After a nightmare week in a trying season, Judy Battista writes, Las Vegas must move forward to avoid another unravelling in the stretch run.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW