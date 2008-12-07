Edwards' injury opens the door for Losman's first start since 2007

Edwards, listed as the Bills' third quarterback, has been nursing a groin injury that sidelined him after the first half of a 10-3 loss to San Francisco last weekend. Losman took over and went 11-of-17 for 93 yards in his third appearance this season.
The second of Buffalo's two 2004 first-round draft picks, Losman hasn't started since a 36-17 loss at Jacksonville on Nov. 25, 2007, after which he lost the No. 1 job for the second time last season to Edwards.
Losman is in the final year of his contract with Buffalo and is not expected to re-sign with the team. He also lost the stating job to journeyman Kelly Holcomb twice in 2005.
For Miami, left guard Andy Alleman made his first career start in place of Justin Smiley, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking his ankle in a 16-12 loss at St. Louis last week.
