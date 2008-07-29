Edwards era officially under way at Bills camp

Can Marshawn Lynch produce as an every-down back?

After a fine rookie season in which he averaged 4.0 yards per carry, rushed for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, we know what Lynch is capable of on the ground. But heading into his second season, the Bills will ask even more of Lynch, especially as a pass catcher. Lynch caught 18 passes for 184 yards last season, but failed to reach the endzone once as a receiver. Offensive coordinator Turk Schonert explains, "We held (Lynch) back and Anthony Thomas handled more of the third-down role in the beginning of the season because we didn't want to throw too much at (Lynch)." With a year under his belt and Thomas gone to free agency, expect the Bills to use training camp to work more with Lynch on third down situations and develop him into more of a receiver out of the backfield.