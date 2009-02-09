Edward Jones Dome getting $30 million facelift for 2009 season

Published: Feb 09, 2009 at 02:19 PM

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Rams' stadium is getting a bit of a facelift for next season.

The city's Convention and Visitors Commission on Monday announced $30 million in upgrades at the Edward Jones Dome required by the team's lease agreement. The downtown facility opened in 1995, and terms of the lease require St. Louis to keep it in the top quarter of the NFL.

The work is scheduled for completion by the start of the 2009 season.

"Our goal is to provide our fans with the best possible environment," said Bruce Sommer, director of America's Center. "We expect these upgrades to significantly enhance the fan experience."

Bob Wallace, Rams executive vice president, said the upgrades would "deliver a dramatically different entertainment experience."

Improvements include new scoreboards and video boards; creation of a public space on the north end of the concourse level to allow viewing access of the field; a new Premium Club in the south end of the club level; and renovation of the Rams Club in the north end of the club level.

Also new will be a super-suite, which will combine four suites to create about 72 seats that can be purchased as individual tickets.

The north end zone scoreboard and ad panels will be replaced with a new video board three times larger and featuring new LED technology.

New, expensive seating is being added to the bowl seating area, complete with individual snack tables and TVs as well as table dining options.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

