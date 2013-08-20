Editorials say football is on right path with player safety changes

With pro and college football season two weeks away, a number of publications this past weekend weighed in on the safety aspects of football. Here's a sampling of articles saying that all levels of football are getting better at understanding and treating head injuries.
The Houston Chronicle had an in-depth piece that said understanding concussions will make the football safer.
The Billings (Mont.) Gazette published an editorial that said new concussion laws in the state are helping to save kids' lives.
Similarly, the Wall Street Journal published an essay titled "In defense of football" that praised the leaders of the game for focusing on making the head injury issue better.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor