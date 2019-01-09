Around the NFL

Edelman posts 'Beat LA' hype video ahead Chargers tilt

Published: Jan 09, 2019 at 12:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Boston-Los Angeles rivalry is back on.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a hype video on Tuesday preparing for the tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

You'll notice that there isn't much in the way of a football rivalry between the opposite-coast enemy cities. With the NFL only returning to L.A. three seasons ago, and neither team dawning the initials winning a playoff game until last week, it's not a surprise there isn't more of a football-based rivalry.

Even so, expect the winner of the Divisional Round matchup to claim the latest victory between two cities that despise each other's sports success.

