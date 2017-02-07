Around the NFL

Edelman on catch: '70 percent luck, 30 percent skill'

Published: Feb 07, 2017 at 05:56 AM

Two days later, it's still hard to believe it actually happened. That the New England Patriots stormed back from 25 points down to win their fifth Super Bowl; that Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards and secured his fourth MVP; and that Julian Edelman made that catch.

The Edelman Catch, or Ankle Catch, or Edel-Catch, or (insert clever name here) is still hard to comprehend, just from a physics standpoint, less than 48 hours after the wideout secured the impossible grab on New England's game-tying drive. Even Edelman had to concede that he was not entirely responsible for the miracle snag.

Edelman, flanked by coach Bill Belichick on The Tonight Show, told Jimmy Fallon on Monday that the catch, deflected by numerous Falcons and propped up by an errant leg, was "70 percent luck, 30 percent skill."

Inspired by his coach, Edelman also self-critiqued his route on the play.

"After it all happened, I was kind of disappointed in my route, I'm not going to lie," Edelman said. "I should have stuck it a little harder."

Edelman's grab undoubtedly ranks among the greatest catches in Super Bowl history, if not the most skilled. David Tyree's helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII and Jermaine Kearse's forgotten juggler in Super Bowl XLIX fit into that category, with Tyree's probably taking the cake. Patriots fans will loudly argue otherwise.

When it comes to most skilled catches in Super Bowl history, one doesn't have to look further than the drive prior when Julio Jones caught an impossible toe-tapper, right before the Falcons blew a four-play sequence to fall out of field goal range. And don't forget Santonio Holmes' game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII.

Skill or no skill, Edelman's catch will be remembered as the definitive play of the 25-point second-half comeback, one littered with clutch conversions and James White scores, but defined by a lucky grab.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Judge says Jake Fromm, Mike Glennon will both play vs. Bears: 'No such thing as a meaningless game'

As one of five NFC teams eliminated from playoff contention, the Giants don't have much play for on Sunday. But the competition will at least be hot at the quarterback position.
news

Bills activate four players, including WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills will get several key contributors back ahead of Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Browns CB Denzel Ward hopes to pick off Big Ben in Steelers QB's potential final home game

Monday night's division battle between the Browns and Steelers might be the final chance for Pro Bowl corner ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ to pick off ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, just like he did in his first game against the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott lead NFL Players of the Week

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Dallas' Dak Prescott are among the NFL Players of the Week in Week 16. 
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels not concerned about Mac Jones hitting rookie wall

New England quarterback Mac Jones has struggled since the Patriots returned from the bye week. In back-to-back losses, Jones has tossed four INTs and completed just 52 percent of his passes.
news

Rams plan to keep riding 'choo-choo train' Sony Michel 

Los Angeles running back Sony Michel rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings on a day when quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled.
news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to modify COVID-19 protocols, cutting standard isolation period from 10 to 5 days

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify its COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, cutting the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

The Bucs could be without two key CBs for Week 17. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating at his home, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Road 'getting narrow' for Steelers, Browns as teams prepare for pivotal Week 17 game

The Steelers are running out time. There's the fact Pittsburgh has just two games left to try to mount a last-ditch playoff run. There's also the reality these could be ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s final two weeks of his NFL career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW