Edelman, Amendola try their hand at sketch comedy

When my friends and I were in high school -- OK, it might have crept into college -- it was not uncommon to break out the camcorder in order to interrupt the monotony of a quiet weekend afternoon. We would serve as the writers, directors, producers and stars of our own short film, many of them purportedly comedic in nature. It brings back nice memories -- the late '90s really was a more innocent time -- but I'd be lying if I told you we ever created anything approximating essential art.