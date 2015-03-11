Eddie Royal, Chicago Bears reach agreement

Royal is signing with the Chicago Bears, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed of the wide receiver's thinking.
As a hotshot rookie in 2008, Royal hauled in 91 passes for 980 yards and five touchdowns with Cutler as the Broncos quarterback.
Although Royal never reached those heights again, he's coming off a solid season with 778 yards and seven touchdowns on 62 receptions with the Chargers.
The Bears were in need of a veteran receiver after trading Brandon Marshall to the Jets. Whether or not another wideout is acquired through free agency or the draft, Royal is likely ticketed for the slot, allowing Marquess Wilson to kick outside.
Cutler's passing game won't be as high-powered without Marshall, but the addition of Royal will at least help him move the chains in more of a ball-control attack.
