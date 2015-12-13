Around the NFL

Eddie Lacy to be Packers' No. 1 running back Sunday

Published: Dec 12, 2015 at 11:34 PM

The uneven season of Eddie Lacy will enter Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys on a higher note.

Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the talented young back will again be No. 1 on Green Bay's depth chart after being demoted several times this year. Lacy had weeks of four, five and five carries peppered in between starts where he took 22 attempts for 100 yards in a win over the Vikings or 17 for 105 against the Bears.

Lacy had a good week of practice, and just like very talented players tend to do, he restored the coaching staff's faith in him.

Lacy was demoted, in part, because of a curfew violation earlier this month. Rapoport described it as a "wake-up call" for the third-year back.

This is fairly cut-and-dry decision for coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers. Lacy, amid rumors that he was overweight (again) and distancing himself from the kind of day-in, day-out intensity that made him a great running back, is still one of the gatekeepers of this offense. It can run on Aaron Rodgers alone, but it's much better with that power element.

Facing a paltry Dallas Cowboys run defense Sunday, Lacy's timing for this turnaround was impeccable.

