Eddie Lacy signs with Seahawks, forms dreaded RBBC

First, let's focus on what this does in Seattle. The Seahawks have two impressive runners in C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls, both of whom stole the spotlight at times in 2016. The only problem is both have issues staying healthy. Prosise went from a hamstring injury in the offseason to a hand injury early in the season to a fractured scapula that ended his season. Rawls came back from his broken ankle in 2015, only to miss more time recovering from it before suffering a shoulder injury of his own late in the year. Head coach Pete Carroll even went so far as to call out Prosise this January regarding the young runner's durability. All told, this resulted in Christine Michael leading the Seahawks in rushing in 2016, and he was cut by the team following a Week 10 win over the Patriots. Overall, the Seahawks fell to 25th in the league in rushing in 2016, the second-lowest mark of Carrolls' tenure in the Pacific Northwest (2010, 31st). Poor offensive line play and Russell Wilson's injuries also contributed to this lackluster showing, but it shouldn't surprise anyone that the team looked for an upgrade in free agency.