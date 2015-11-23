Eddie Lacy's outburst enough to regain starting job?

"I thought Mike McCarthy and the whole staff did some things from a formation standpoint to get Eddie Lacy going, and I thought they got the balance in a game that they've been looking for: 34 runs, 34 passes, it's not all Aaron Rodgers," Baldinger told viewers on NFL Network's latest edition of The Aftermath, saying of Lacy: "I saw his footwork yesterday. That guy can stop and he can start. He looked a lot the kid that played at Alabama three years ago and like we saw the last couple seasons. He looked like he was healthy and in good form right now."