Eddie Lacy, Packers offer loads of DFS value in Week 4

Jeremy Hill - By all recent surface analysis, there's no reason to play Jeremy Hill in DFS this week. However, I think Hill is a good buy-low for redraft leagues, because his biggest problem is confidence. He's running tentative, afraid to get pulled for fumbles after finding the bench in Week 2. The skills are still there, and despite getting out-snapped 48 to 25 by Giovani Bernard in Week 3, the coaching staff will give him every opportunity to regain that confidence. In daily, we like two-down banger backs when their team is at home and favored to win. Hill and the Bengals check those boxes hosting the Chiefs this Sunday. But mostly, playing Hill is a DFS game theory discussion. Like we mentioned in the Aaron Rodgers section, tracking values across the season is a great way to strike on inefficiencies in the model. Hill is this week's biggest qualifier. His value has dropped 22.1 percent since the start of the season. In the same vein, his ownership on the Thursday FanDuel slate came in at a paltry 0.8 percent. Again, this is the contrarian of all contrarian plays based on recent events. However, there are multiple reasons why it could hit. If you play Hill at this current value, and he finds the end zone just once and has a stable rushing day, your lineup will vault multiple others because next to no one is playing Hill. Proceed with caution, but I'll personally play with the fire in a small sprinkling of lineups.