Eddie Lacy out; Davante Adams questionable for 'TNF'

Green Bay has ruled out starting running back Eddie Lacy (ankle) against the Bears on Thursday night. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the dynamic back could end up missing several weeks since the severity of the injury is "more than a sprained ankle."
With backup James Starks also out after undergoing knee surgery on Monday, new acquisition Knile Davis could reap in the immediate benefit of a heavy workload.
Lacy might not be the only Packers starting skill player to be held out of game action this week. Wideout Davante Adams is listed as questionable to play in the NFC North showdown. Adams was diagnosed with a concussion, and was limited in practice Wednesday.
On the other side, the Bears will be without wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe). The nine-year veteran has been a key cog in Chicago's passing game, racking up at least four catches in five of the team's first six games.