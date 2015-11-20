Eddie Lacy listed as probable for Packers on Sunday

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that the team's demoted running back "looked good" Thursday in "one of his better practices" of the year, saying: "So far, so good."
Lacy assured writers this week that he would suit up against the Vikings after missing Week 10 with a groin injury. He's officially listed as probable for Sunday's game and was a full participant in Friday's practice.
"My coach said I was moving good, I was looking good," Lacy said Thursday, per the team's official website. "It's a step in the right direction."
Even if he plays, Lacy will continue as the second fiddle to James Starks, who McCarthy confirmed would take the first snaps against Minnesota's rugged defense.
Looking slower than last season, Lacy has been part of the problem for a Packers attack suffering through a November slump. The typically hard-charging back is running for just 38.5 yards per game this season after plowing for 71.2 yards per tilt in 2014. His 3.7 yards per tote are down nearly a full yard from last year.
"I'm not playing how I was the previous two years," Lacy said earlier this month, acknowledging: "This season (Starks) has definitely been the better player between the both of us."
It's unusual to hear a pro athlete talk this way, but everything about Lacy has been a mystery this autumn. Returning to the field and playing like last year's force of nature would do wonders for a Packers squad in need of inspiration.