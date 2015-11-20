Around the NFL

Eddie Lacy listed as probable for Packers on Sunday

Published: Nov 20, 2015 at 03:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Will Eddie Lacy help the Packers this weekend?

Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that the team's demoted running back "looked good" Thursday in "one of his better practices" of the year, saying: "So far, so good."

Lacy assured writers this week that he would suit up against the Vikings after missing Week 10 with a groin injury. He's officially listed as probable for Sunday's game and was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"My coach said I was moving good, I was looking good," Lacy said Thursday, per the team's official website. "It's a step in the right direction."

Even if he plays, Lacy will continue as the second fiddle to James Starks, who McCarthy confirmed would take the first snaps against Minnesota's rugged defense.

Looking slower than last season, Lacy has been part of the problem for a Packers attack suffering through a November slump. The typically hard-charging back is running for just 38.5 yards per game this season after plowing for 71.2 yards per tilt in 2014. His 3.7 yards per tote are down nearly a full yard from last year.

"I'm not playing how I was the previous two years," Lacy said earlier this month, acknowledging: "This season (Starks) has definitely been the better player between the both of us."

It's unusual to hear a pro athlete talk this way, but everything about Lacy has been a mystery this autumn. Returning to the field and playing like last year's force of nature would do wonders for a Packers squad in need of inspiration.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
news

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. 
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice, out for remainder of 2023 season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) expected to miss Sunday's game against Seahawks

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, Carolina announced on Thursday.
news

Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

The Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ to get right before taking on the Rams on Monday night. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Thursday.
news

GM Ryan Poles says Bears not 'panicking' after turmoil amid 0-2 start to season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Thursday following an eventful Wednesday at Halas Hall. Poles told reporters that despite the 0-2 start to the season, "no one in that building is panicking."
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit on Nick Chubb: 'I'm not a dirty player'

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick discussed his hit on Browns running back Nick Chubb, telling reporters that he's not a "dirty player" and that he's hoping for a "speedy recovery" for Chubb.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh ignoring past losses to Patriots ahead of meeting with division rival

After two weeks, the Jets are 1-1. They're missing their All-Pro quarterback, but not their hopes of chasing a title. Up next: the Patriots, winners of 14 straight in the AFC East rivalry.
news

Falcons WR Drake London on team's mindset after 2-0 start: 'Burn the boats'

Given a couple of days to bask in the glow of their efforts and an opportunity to remark on Atlanta's comeback win over Green Bay, receiver ﻿Drake London﻿ was blunt: Don't count out the Falcons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams trading running back Cam Akers to Vikings

Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Rams and Vikings will swap 2026 late-round picks as part of the deal, per Pelissero.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 