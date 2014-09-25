Eddie Lacy, Khalil Mack players to watch in Week 4

2. Khalil Mack, Raiders: The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has been a terror against the run while showing impressive burst off the edge as a pass rusher. After hitting Tom Brady twice and adding four stops in the run game, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' top outside linebacker for Week 3. Three games into his career, he might already be the best player on the Raiders' roster. The London crowd will get to watch him chase Ryan Tannehill around Wembley Stadium this week.