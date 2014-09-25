Eddie Lacy, Khalil Mack players to watch in Week 4

In each of the season's first two weeks, we have highlighted players impressing on game tape.
Let's take a look at three more players we are excited to watch in Week 4 after they caught our eye on Game Rewind:
1. Eddie Lacy, Packers: Coach Mike McCarthycalled out Lacy for a few misreads when the Packers had the numbers to their advantage at Detroit last week. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry against a trio of tough defenses to begin the season. Can he turn it around?
We know Lacy is good at football. With Bryan Bulaga back at right tackle, there's no reason to believe the offensive line will be a season-long issue. When lanes were opened for Lacy last week, he ran like he did in 2013. We see no reason why Lacy can't bounce back in a more attractive matchup at Soldier Field this week.
2. Khalil Mack, Raiders: The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has been a terror against the run while showing impressive burst off the edge as a pass rusher. After hitting Tom Brady twice and adding four stops in the run game, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' top outside linebacker for Week 3. Three games into his career, he might already be the best player on the Raiders' roster. The London crowd will get to watch him chase Ryan Tannehill around Wembley Stadium this week.
3. Reggie Bush, Lions: As quick as ever, Bush looked like he was shot out of a cannon on several runs against the Packers last week. It's easy to understand why the Lions roll with the burlier Joique Bell between the tackles, but they lose playmaking ability when Bush is languishing on the sideline. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will have to get him in space against a Jets defensive front that shuts down the trenches.
