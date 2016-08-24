Eddie Lacy, Jadeveon Clowney among top 10 preseason risers

Just stay healthy. That's the main goal for Clowney this fall, as he has battled a string of injuries since he was drafted first overall in 2014. If he can suit up each and every week, the numbers will be impressive. He has always had an elite get-off burst as a pass rusher, but he's starting to develop other ways to get to the quarterback. He's converting speed to power off the edge, and his hand usage is dramatically better. I'll be very surprised if he doesn't produce double-digit sacks this fall -- after recording just 4.5 sacks in 2015. Again, assuming he finally stays healthy.