Eddie Lacy finishes free-agency visit with Vikings

After stops in Seattle and Minnesota, Lacy's offseason visits tour will return to a familiar place in Green Bay, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Vikings have a potential large hole to fill at running back with Adrian Peterson also testing free-agency waters. The big question, however, is if Lacy can return to similar form that saw him emerge as a dynamic back in his first two seasons in the league with the Packers.
It's been downhill since, though. After a weight controversy surrounded a disappointing 2015 campaign, a season-ending ankle surgery marred this past year, as Lacy played just five games. Before the injury, the 26-year-old bruiser was averaging a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.
Minnesota mustered a league-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2016. While the Vikings also have had to fix their troublesome offensive line, there are plenty of intriguing options at tailback in free agency and the draft to improve their run game.