Eddie Lacy downplays concern over ankle issue

Packers running back Eddie Lacy says that the ankle injury which inhibited him during Monday night's thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs isn't much like the one he suffered back in 2013.
This one, he says, is going away.
"It's better than that because it's not going to be a lingering thing," Lacy said Thursday, via ESPN.com. "It's going away. My rookie year, it really didn't go away."
The problem with all of this, of course, is that we accept it as fact and move on. This ankle sprain is different than the last one.
Because Lacy is in a difficult position, he can't just come out and say yeah, the ankle injury from 2013 really hurt and so does this one. I weigh more than 200 pounds, I put an incredible amount of pressure on it every Sunday and I make sharp cuts that boggle the mind.
What Lacy can't say is that he's extraordinarily tough. After his 2013 injury, one that required him to be in a walking boot during practice, he still carried the load in the playoffs -- 20 times right into the teeth of a nasty 49ers defense.
But make no mistake, what he's doing out there is pretty incredible. Injuries don't get better during a season.