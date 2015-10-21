Eddie Lacy causing major fantasy headaches

M.G.: You're not going to want to hear this, but you're going to have to suck it up and ride this out. Lacy is too talented to just give up on -- especially since you likely drafted him early in the first round. That last fact also makes it hard to trade him. Right now, no one is going to give you anything close to commensurate value for him. It's not that no one will take him, but if you're offering him everyone knows you're desperate to deal him. I'd try to low-ball you as well. For the time being, you'll need to hold on to Lacy and hope things get better.