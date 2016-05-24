Eddie Lacy at Packers practice: 'I think I look good'

After the Green Bay Packers' first public practice of the new league year, Lacy said, via ESPN.com, "I think I look good."
Although Lacy's listed weight is 234 pounds, multiple reports suggested he played last season in the 260 range. Coach Mike McCarthy called the power back out in January, making it clear that Lacy "cannot play at the weight he played at" in 2015.
"At the end of the day, we're all grown men," Lacy added. "Whether he calls me out, I just have to take care of that responsibility. You don't get mad or (lash) out or anything like that. You just take it as it is what it is and make it go away.
"I feel like I handled it well, and I held up my end of the bargain. It's a process. I've got to keep going and just keep hoping for the best."
Once source told ESPN.com on Tuesday that Lacy now weighs "in the 240s."
McCarthy labeled Lacy's offseason progress as "so far, so good."
"Eddie will be fine," McCarthy continued. "I believe he'll hit the target that we're all looking for when the lights come on."
The game film from the last few seasons shows that Lacy is one of the league's top running backs when healthy and in reasonable football shape. It sounds like he and McCarthy are confident that will again be the case once the bell rings in September.