 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eddie Lacy (ankle surgery) placed on injured reserve

Published: Oct 20, 2016 at 06:13 AM

The Packers will be without their star running back for quite some time.

Confirming recent skepticism surrounding the short-term nature of an ankle injury sustained by Eddie Lacy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Lacy is having surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. The team later confirmed the move to IR.

While the news does not officially end Lacy's season -- Rapoport said that the team will make that determination post-operation and does not have to identify its designated to return player yet -- the club seems to be laying the groundwork to move forward without him. Don Jackson, the running back recently promoted from Green Bay's practice squad, should be the main ball carrier on Thursday Night Football against the Bears, per Rapoport.

The team also traded for former Chiefs running back Knile Davis and uses various sets with wideouts like Ty Montgomery and Randall Cobb in the backfield.

Lacy's skill set was unique, of course. He's a shredding but graceful power back who complemented some of Aaron Rodgers' finest seasons in Green Bay. Lacy worked especially hard this offseason to shed a weight issue that plagued him throughout his career, and reportedly lost at least 20 pounds this offseason thanks to special workouts from P90x founder Tony Horton. Lacy even hurdled a pair of defenders in this past week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Lacy has 360 rushing yards on the season so far and a yards per carry average of over five.

It's difficult to truly comprehend what kind of impact the loss will have on Green Bay's already struggling offense. While brighter minds expect Rodgers to return to form, it has been more than two years since Mike McCarthy's offense has had the services of a versatile, every-down back. Lacy played 12 games last year with a limited impact. His last full season was in 2014 when he rushed for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns.

Green Bay's latest life-without-Lacy experiment begins on Thursday night, where anything is possible. Davis has not had more than 10 attempts in a football game since Oct. 26 of 2014 in a win over the Chiefs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners GM John Lynch on possibly extending Brandon Aiyuk: 'You want a guy' like him going forward

The 49ers have as many big money decisions to make as any team in the NFL in the coming years. One of biggest involves the fate of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has blossomed into a star for San Francisco and has one year remaining on his contract.
news

Niners' Kyle Shanahan didn't feel need to discuss new OT rules with players in lead-up to Super Bowl

Two days after the 49ers' loss in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is still facing questions on his decision to receive the ball first in overtime given the new postseason rules, as well as his players being unclear on the rules.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on game-winning TD: 'I'm trying to figure out what's bigger than a walk-off in the Super Bowl'

Mecole Hardman put a close to everyone's season when he hauled in the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII, propelling his Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- and he doesn't even fully recall it after blacking out.
news

Niners DL Arik Armstead says he played through postseason with torn meniscus, will undergo surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead played through a knee injury during the postseason that he said Tuesday will require offseason surgery.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Chris Jones' clutch play in Super Bowl LVIII win: 'He pushed himself probably further than he thought he could'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach both have said they want defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is set to hit free agency in March, back for the 2024 season. Reid believes there will be an earnest effort toward trying to make that happen.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ex-Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians a fan of QB prospect Michael Penix Jr.

Could the Buccaneers be in the market for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? If so, former head coach Bruce Arians has found one he likes in Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid to Antonio Pierce: Raiders taught Chiefs 'a lesson' in Christmas Day loss

Find out why Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reached out the Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce following Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Steelers releasing QB Mitchell Trubisky after two seasons

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways. The Steelers are releasing the seven-year pro after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The team later announced the move.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs pulling off Super Bowl three-peat would be 'legendary'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and third Super Bowl MVP in just his seventh NFL season, but now he looks to accomplish what no quarterback or team, for that matter, has done: winning three Super Bowls in a row. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.