Eddie Lacy (ankle surgery) placed on injured reserve

It's difficult to truly comprehend what kind of impact the loss will have on Green Bay's already struggling offense. While brighter minds expect Rodgers to return to form, it has been more than two years since Mike McCarthy's offense has had the services of a versatile, every-down back. Lacy played 12 games last year with a limited impact. His last full season was in 2014 when he rushed for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns.