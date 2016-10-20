Eddie Lacy (ankle surgery) placed on injured reserve

Confirming recent skepticism surrounding the short-term nature of an ankle injury sustained by Eddie Lacy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Lacy is having surgery and will be placed on injured reserve. The team later confirmed the move to IR.
While the news does not officially end Lacy's season -- Rapoport said that the team will make that determination post-operation and does not have to identify its designated to return player yet -- the club seems to be laying the groundwork to move forward without him. Don Jackson, the running back recently promoted from Green Bay's practice squad, should be the main ball carrier on Thursday Night Football against the Bears, per Rapoport.
The team also traded for former Chiefs running back Knile Davis and uses various sets with wideouts like Ty Montgomery and Randall Cobb in the backfield.
Lacy's skill set was unique, of course. He's a shredding but graceful power back who complemented some of Aaron Rodgers' finest seasons in Green Bay. Lacy worked especially hard this offseason to shed a weight issue that plagued him throughout his career, and reportedly lost at least 20 pounds this offseason thanks to special workouts from P90x founder Tony Horton. Lacy even hurdled a pair of defenders in this past week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Lacy has 360 rushing yards on the season so far and a yards per carry average of over five.
It's difficult to truly comprehend what kind of impact the loss will have on Green Bay's already struggling offense. While brighter minds expect Rodgers to return to form, it has been more than two years since Mike McCarthy's offense has had the services of a versatile, every-down back. Lacy played 12 games last year with a limited impact. His last full season was in 2014 when he rushed for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns.
Green Bay's latest life-without-Lacy experiment begins on Thursday night, where anything is possible. Davis has not had more than 10 attempts in a football game since Oct. 26 of 2014 in a win over the Chiefs.