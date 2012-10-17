Eddie George on Steve McNair: Week 7 matchups

Published: Oct 16, 2012 at 08:21 PM

Steve McNair was a rugged quarterback who inspired teammates by playing through pain and coming through in pressure situations. The Tennessee Titans' all-time leading passer was also a complicated man. Watch tonight's premiere of "A Football Life: Steve McNair" at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network to hear his story.

Here's what else is on tap Wednesday:

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Today, former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George talks about his teammate Steve McNair, plus all the latest news from the NFL Fall Meeting in Chicago.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Denver Broncos' historic 35-24 comeback over the San Diego Chargers in Week 6 on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

" NFL Network schedule

» If you missed the Denver Broncos' comeback from a 24-0 deficit against the San Diego Chargers on Monday night, catch "NFL Replay" tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Then relive the best sights and sounds of a wild Week 6 with NFL Films' "Sound Fx" at 10:30 p.m.

» After Tuesday's shakeups in Philadelphia, where Eagles coach Andy Reid fired defensive coordinator Juan Castillo, and Cleveland, where new owner Jimmy Haslam announced the departure of team president Mike Holmgren, Around the League's Dan Hanzus looks at NFL head coaches whose seats are getting warm.

» Ian Rapoport rates all of Week 7's matchups in his Rap Sheet Rankings.

» Bucky Brooks's TNF Lookahead previews Thursday night's battle for first place in the NFC West between the surging Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers (NFL Network, 8:20 p.m. ET).

» Daniel Jeremiah examines the disturbing plight of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, a former All-Pro whose play is declining.

» Aditi Kinkhabwala checks in with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they try and struggle back into the AFC North race.

» Gil Brandt takes a look at Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's progress in his second season.

