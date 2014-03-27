Analysis

Eddie DeBartolo Jr. still fancies NFL return in 'the right situation'

Published: Mar 27, 2014 at 01:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

NFL.com Columnist

In conjunction with NFL Network's "49ers Dynasty Week," Michael Silver spoke with former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. The conversation, in which DeBartolo ponders a potential return to NFL ownership, took place prior to news breaking about the death of Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr.

Eddie DeBartolo Jr. was not in Florida this week, having ventured from sunny Tampa to his picturesque Montana vacation home, and thus the man who fueled and funded the San Francisco 49ers' unparalleled run of excellence in the 1980s and '90s was nowhere near the epicenter of the NFL universe in late March.

The league just held its annual meeting in Orlando, but DeBartolo is last century's news: More than 15 years removed from his highly successful reign as an NFL owner, he now cheers his beloved Niners -- owned by his sister, Denise DeBartolo York, and run by his nephew, Jed York -- from afar.

Silver: The 'Stick's greatest hits

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

Michael Silver gets an inside perspective on Candlestick's most enduring moments from the men who made them happen. READ

As NFL Network celebrates the 49ers this week as one of the five greatest dynasties in league history, DeBartolo, who served as the honorary captain in the team's Candlestick Park finale last December, can revisit the glory that included five Super Bowl championships during a 14-season stretch from 1981 to '94.

However, DeBartolo has never completely abandoned his dream of running another NFL franchise, and he insists that, should an enticing opportunity present itself, he and some of his similarly wealthy and motivated friends might call an all-out blitz.

"If it was the right team and the right situation -- sure, I'd try to get back in," DeBartolo said Tuesday. "There's a group of guys that I've talked about teaming up with, and we could put something together. I'm enjoying the (post-football) life that I have, but you never know."

DeBartolo, 67, has made overtures in the past, having formed a group intent on purchasing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when there was talk they might be for sale in the early part of last decade.

In 2006, he mused publicly about joining forces with old friend and former 49ers president Carmen Policy to buy the Oakland Raiders, with the intention of moving them back to Los Angeles.

Two years later, DeBartolo spoke of possibly buying the St. Louis Rams, who ultimately were sold to then-minority owner Stan Kroenke in 2010.

On Tuesday morning, DeBartolo said there were at least four teams he believes might currently be in play. (The passing of Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr. -- news of which broke on Tuesday afternoon, after our conversation -- almost certainly will put that franchise in play, as it has long been assumed in ownership circles the team would be sold upon his death.)

"I hear stuff all the time," DeBartolo said. "I hear there are a bunch of teams for sale, or that could be for sale. So, you never know."

A 2014 Hall of Fame finalist, DeBartolo would appear to be a viable candidate to return. Now a highly successful real-estate developer in Tampa, DeBartolo, according to Forbes magazine, has a net worth of $2.9 billion. Owning a team would be well within his budget, especially given the league's recently relaxed rules on the share required for controlling ownership.

"Why would anybody go and spend ($1.2 billion) when you can be a managing general partner for 30 percent of that?" DeBartolo asked rhetorically.

There is also the matter of whether a DeBartolo ownership bid would gain league approval, given the legal troubles that precipitated his departure from the 49ers. He became embroiled in a Louisiana gaming scandal in 1997, ultimately pleading guilty to a felony charge of failing to report an extortion attempt by former Gov. Edwin Edwards. DeBartolo paid a $1 million fine and was suspended by then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, and he later cut a deal with his sister that ceded his share of the team.

Harrison: All-Time 49ers

Joe Montana is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to San Francisco 49ers greats. Elliot Harrison picks an all-time team. READ

In recent years, several current owners, including the Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, have told me that they would support a potential DeBartolo return.

"I've talked to a lot of owners who've told me that," DeBartolo said. "I still have a lot of friends that would love to have me back in the league. I know that for a fact.

"These rumors that I'm 'banned' -- not true. I was never banned. I was on probation for a year. Anybody that wants to get (Commissioner) Roger Goodell or (executive vice president/general counsel) Jeff Pash on the phone, they can tell you that."

DeBartolo said he looks forward to spending time with Goodell in a couple of weeks, when the commissioner comes to Tampa to speak at an event for the Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School, a joint venture that the ex-Niners owner launched with former Bucs linebacker (and Class of 2014 Hall of Fame inductee) Derrick Brooks.

He also enjoyed a visit earlier this month from Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who came to Tampa for the DeBartolo Family Foundation gala.

"He's a great guy, and he's got a ton of talent, but I'm worried that the team might get old around him," DeBartolo said of Kaepernick. "They've had a hell of a run for three years, but there are some holes that have to be filled."

That challenge will fall to Jed York, DeBartolo's nephew, who is currently trying to manage the relationship between a talented general manager (Trent Baalke) and a head coach, Jim Harbaugh, whom DeBartolo describes as "high maintenance ... but a really good coach, with a great staff."

DeBartolo, of course, has plenty of experience in that area, having hired the Hall of Fame mentor, Bill Walsh, who built the Niners into the NFL's preeminent organization. There were tumultuous times, such as DeBartolo's decision to strip Walsh of his "team president" title (and appoint himself as Walsh's successor) in the wake of the Niners' 1987 home playoff defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, but those teams had a knack for putting aside internal turmoil and summoning command performances when it mattered most.

If Walsh was the architect of the dynasty, there's little question that its benefactor, DeBartolo, was also the tone-setter. It was he whose cold and unrelenting pursuit of excellence, juxtaposed with a huge-hearted sense of appreciation and generosity, resonated throughout the team's training facility and inspired an almost unparalleled devotion from the men who wore the red-and-gold uniform.

Certainly, DeBartolo's checkbook had something to do with this: The Niners rose to prominence in the pre-salary cap era, though it should be noted that DeBartolo and Policy (along with Jones, who ran the rival Cowboys) were the first to use pro-rated contracts as a tool for continuing to spend aggressively once the supposed "hard cap" was instituted.

Yet cynics who complained that DeBartolo "bought" those early championships missed the larger point -- his employees largely revered him because he had a way of making them feel valued, which transcended the impermanent and impersonal nature of the game.

When a life event took place, from a joyous one (childbirth) to a tragic occurrence (the loss of a loved one), DeBartolo would make his presence felt, whether through a huge bouquet of flowers in the hospital room or the use of his private jet. When a player had surgery, there'd be a get-well basket -- and, often, a visit (or series of visits) from the owner himself.

Trite as it might have seemed to outsiders, DeBartolo sometimes stood at the tunnel leading from the Candlestick field to the locker room, handing out towels to his players at halftime or at game's end, and the players appreciated that. It was his way of saying, "I recognize that your sweat is facilitating my happiness," in direct contradiction to the meat market overtones present in so many NFL stadiums.

DeBartolo's overarching attitude was this: I'll get you the best plane, the best food, the best amenities and the best parties (including legendary Super Bowl ring-unveiling celebrations in locales like Hawaii and Colorado Springs), and you'll play your asses off for me. And we will win -- almost all of the time -- or we will be miserable together.

Steve Young, who overlapped with (talk about turmoil) and followed Joe Montana in a Hall of Fame quarterbacking one-two punch for DeBartolo's Niners, has described playoff losses during that era as having been treated "like a death in the family," and he's only partially exaggerating. It was DeBartolo's relentless and almost ruthless pursuit of organizational success, augmented by his fun-loving, gregarious personality, that simultaneously put everyone on edge while inspiring the men in uniform to put everything on the line for the collective cause.

The man was not perfect -- far from it, as his legal issues in Louisiana underscored -- but he never pretended to be, and in a way, that helped make him more endearing. He was rough around the edges and had a sometimes scary temper, but he cared, and he made himself vulnerable, and he bled all over the place, and everything he did or said came directly from the heart.

If DeBartolo never gets back into the NFL, he'll still go down as one of the greatest owners in the history of professional sports, a man whose eventual Hall of Fame induction seems likely, if not inevitable.

In the meantime, if a franchise is there for the taking, DeBartolo will continue to be intrigued by the possibility of giving ownership another go.

If the right team, right situation comes along -- well, things could get very interesting.

Follow Michael Silver on Twitter @MikeSilver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial set of prospect rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft. Who tops the board? How do the quarterbacks stack up? Check out the full rundown, 1-50.
news

Tom Brady retirement fallout: Five biggest questions across the NFL

The fallout of Tom Brady's retirement will be felt across the league in 2022 and for years to come. Jeffri Chadiha examines the five biggest questions that immediately come to mind in the wake of the league-altering news. 
news

From tortoise to G.O.A.T.: Tom Brady retires as the greatest dynasty in NFL history

In the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, Judy Battista says the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't just the G.O.A.T., but the greatest dynasty in NFL history.
news

The 10 players and coaches who had the biggest impact on Tom Brady

Tom Brady is retiring as the greatest of all time with seven Super Bowl titles over 22 NFL seasons. Which players and coaches meant the most to him over the years? Mike Giardi lists the 10 players and coaches who had the biggest impact on Brady in his career.
news

East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: Could UCLA's Kyle Philips be the next Hunter Renfrow?

Bill Smith spotlights six standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Could UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips be the NFL's next Hunter Renfrow? Which quarterback is turning heads in Las Vegas?
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford meet the moment

A week after the greatest Divisional Round ever, the NFL playoffs delivered a pair of thrilling double-digit comebacks. Who are the biggest winners and losers from Championship Sunday? Adam Schein weighs in.
news

Aaron Donald rallies Rams, seals Super Bowl trip with crucial defensive play  

Trailing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald called his teammates together and spoke from a place deep in his soul. Jim Trotter recounts how his team responded.
news

Joe Burrow channels Joe Montana's temperament in Bengals' win over Chiefs to make Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl LVI behind Joe Burrow's unwavering confidence and elite play. Judy Battista explores the win and performance of the NFL's new Joe Cool.
news

NFL Championship Sunday unit rankings: Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams?

With Championship Sunday on the horizon, Bucky Brooks dedicates his notebook to the four remaining teams. Who has the best offense? Defense? Special teams? Our resident scout ranks the units in each phase of the game, 1-4.
news

2022 Senior Bowl preview: Five burning questions for NFL scouts hitting Mobile

The 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl is loaded with top draft prospects, particularly at the quarterback position. Chase Goodbread spoke to NFL scouts about five of the biggest questions they'd like to see answered in Mobile, Alabama.
news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.
news

RB Index: Four of NFL's top 10 ball-carriers will be featured on Championship Sunday

Maurice Jones-Drew scans the NFL and reveals his top 10 ball-carriers, a list that includes four players who will be featured on Championship Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW